The Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank has announced that the annual Supermarket Saturday fundraiser campaigns held in November will not take place this year.

Despite the active campaign, Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank implores people to continue to donate food and funds to support the fight against hunger for low-income residents. According to Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank Executive Director Niki Sampson, the demand for food supplies this year has almost doubled due to complications associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

To support the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, consider a donation online at www.klamathfoodbank.org, or mail a donation to Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, P.O. Box 317, Klamath Falls OR 97601.

For more information contact Sampson at 541-882-1223 or 541-892-1365.

