Karen Spencer, manager of Collier Memorial State Park, grew up visiting the locally beloved recreation area situated in a lush forest where crystal-clear Spring Creek empties into the Williamson River.
The Two Four Two Fire, which started just upriver on Labor Day of 2020, ripped through the park and closed it to most visitors months.
“Now I go in and it’s open, it’s bright and it looks different, but it’s also okay. It looks good,” Spencer said. “Every loss has a positive side.”
Collier staff have been working over the past year with state agencies, private contractors and the Klamath Tribes to salvage dead trees, replant ground vegetation and protect cultural resources. The Collier Logging Museum and the Williamson River and Spring Creek day use areas have since reopened, and Spencer said the park plans to have its campground up and running by the beginning of July.
“We get lots of calls — ‘When are you going to open?’” Spencer said.
All that’s left to do in the short-term is clean up fire debris at the campground and to repave the roads and trails it damaged, she said.
Longtime parkgoers eager to return to Collier will encounter an ecosystem wildly altered. But Spencer said it’s on the come-up: Stands of dense trees have become meadows, emerging in the spring with berries, wild rye and small conifers planted by volunteers last October.
Not all trees in the park were killed by the Two Four Two Fire. Those whose needles stayed mostly green are still standing and will be monitored for stress impacts over the next few years. The Klamath Tribes also helped crews identify culturally modified trees, where tribal people have harvested cambium, a plant tissue. Those were protected.
Spencer said the destruction of most ground cover provided an opportunity to conduct an archaeological survey of the park, funded by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The park will plant the bulk of the remaining seedlings in 2024. Spencer said it has been difficult to get their hands on seedlings, due to the increased demand on tree nurseries following two exceptional wildfire seasons.
In many places, the park provides a blank slate to grow a forest more resilient to future wildfires, too.
“We’re in a good place because we have a fuel break now, because of that fire,” she said.
In the campground and around the museum, where the fire burned less intensely, Spencer said the park has contracted with an arborist who will orchestrate technical removal of smaller trees — giving the bigger trees room to grow and a better chance to survive the next fire.
While labor shortages and supply chain issues have impacted almost every activity in the country, Spencer said the only hurdle to getting Collier up and running again has been filling out paperwork and going through the FEMA bureaucracy.
“Just the paperwork and the process — very time-consuming and cumbersome,” she said.
The final touches to the campground will be made by a group of nine teenage volunteers from the Northwest Youth Corps, a day program that combines education and leadership skills with hands-on service projects. The crew will camp onsite at the campground (Spencer said they’ll be the first to do so since the fire), raking up bark and needles, maintaining trails and constructing a new park entrance sign to replace the one damaged in the fire.
“That’s going to be their signature in this park that will stand for years and years and years,” Spencer said.
Spencer said the park is excited to welcome campers back, and they’re even creating interpretive materials for visitors that tell the story of the Two Four Two Fire, how it changed Collier’s landscape and how things are recovering. The old logging cookhouse will contain an exhibit about the fire and its impacts, while the remains of the historic Bear Flat Store, most of which was destroyed in the fire, will be stabilized and add a panel telling its story.
“It’s sad to see what we lost, but it’s also exciting to have the opportunity to mold what it’s going to be like in the future,” Spencer said. “It’s still an amazing and special place.”