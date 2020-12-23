A unique partnership to try to save Lost River and shortnose suckers will go forward in 2021 despite disruptions caused by COVID and wildfires this year.
Oregon Tech teamed up with the Klamath Tribes to try to save endangered species, using solar energy. OIT’s Renewable Energy Engineering program placed two solar-powered “islands” on Upper Klamath Lake this summer that work to increase the amount of oxygen in parts of the lake to possibly help suckers.
Juvenile suckers aren’t surviving into adulthood, studies show, and the project is one of multiple attempts at finding a way to solve the problem.
“We’ve got these fish out on the lake, they’re very important to the Klamath Tribes,” said Mason Terry, director of the Oregon Renewable Energy Center at Oregon Tech and associate professor of the Electrical Engineering and Renewable Engineering program. “They’re in threat of extinction so what we’re trying to do is just like in your home fish tank with your bubbler in that tank, we’re trying to make more oxygen for them to breathe, essentially so they can live — and it’s all powered by solar.”
Graduate student Juan Villarreal , 27, has been working on the project since it started in 2019.
Villarreal, a Bakersfield, California native, described the first year of the project as a lot of “trial and error.” Two floating machines were deployed onto the lake, each with solar panels to power them, as well as batteries, aerators and charge controllers that could change the angle and direction of the panels.
“Any excess energy that wasn’t used could charge the battery so it could run overnight,” he said.
After the first year, Villarreal said the group noticed birds liked to land on the floating islands in the middle of lake.
“A lot of them got covered with the fecal matter from the pelicans,” Villarreal said.
This year, the group designed netting that would deter birds from landing on the panels.
“Next summer, we’ll kind of go from there seeing if there’s anything to improve, or if we want to continue with the same model and produce more islands,” he added.
He and others working on it hope their efforts will have a lasting impact.
“I never thought going into college I would work on a big project to save an endangered species,” Villarreal said.
Tribal members had planned to take measurements and collect data on the lake this summer. But that all changed with the onset of COVID-19 and then wildfires in September, including the Two Four Two.
Those emergencies created logistical challenges that delayed the project, but the plan is to get back on track in 2021.
“The project is a work in progress,” said Alex Gonyaw, senior fish biologist for the Klamath Tribes, in an email. “The rafts will be tested for durability this winter and refurbished in the spring.”
He said that a tag detection and monitoring effort will be in place in 2021 to test if suckers are using the equipment, and the feasibility of creating pockets of improved water quality in places where suckers are known to spend time.
The current “islands” will be left out on the water through the winter, he said, with hopes of returning to take measurements in 2021.
“I just hope that it keeps expanding,” Terry said. “If we see the positive results, we’re just going to keep expanding it, either one large area or multiple areas around the lake, where the juvenile suckers tend to conglomerate. Hopefully it does prove that this is a possible solution, and we can mitigate their extinction.”