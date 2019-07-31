Despite our short growing season in the Klamath Basin, it is possible to grow some fall vegetables.
Two important factors that will contribute to the success or failure of fall gardening ventures in our climate are selection of the right plants, and the use of season extension. The best plants for Klamath gardeners to try in fall will be leaf and root crops, including many of the brassicas — which we’ll discuss below.
One commonality between these plants is that the seeds germinate in higher temperatures, but once established, the plants are cold hardy and even prefer cooler temperatures. The second factor for success in fall vegetable gardening is the willingness and ability to use season extension — a variety of techniques that create a mini- environment for your plants that is closer to their preferred growing conditions, thus extending the period of time they are able to grow and produce. Season extension could range from throwing plastic down over plants before a frost, to a greenhouse structure, and will be treated in detail in a future article.
Carrots: Carrot seed germinates in a wide range of temperatures (40-95 F), but germinates best in the 65-80 F range. Carrots are easy to grow and have few pests. It’s important to have a loose soil for carrots so the taproot can easily penetrate through the soil — clay or heavy soils result in short, stubby, or oddly shaped carrots. As for all our vegetables, there will often be value in choosing varieties that mature quickly. Carrots take 50 to 90 days to mature: varieties like Napa Hybrid, Parmex, Paris Market, and Romeo are all around 50 days. As is also true for many of these “fall” veggies, plant now, and fertilize to encourage growth now while days are long: growth will taper off considerably as days shorten.
Kale: One of the most cold-hardy of all vegetables, kale germinates best at 60-70 F, so it may be worthwhile to start seed indoors, and then transplant when the seedlings have a few true leaves. Kale will survive in the garden even after repeated freezes. Kale grows best in cool temperatures, so plants established in late summer will still have time to put on leaves before things slow down with winter weather. If kale plants are protected from wind, leaves can be harvested off mature plants into the early winter. Quick-maturing kale varieties include Fizz, Improved Dwarf Siberian, and Winter Red, all around 50 days.
Spinach: Spinach is a quick growing vegetable, with many varieties mature in 35 to 45 days. Spinach grows best when temperatures are in the 40s for a long time. In high temperatures, it often germinates poorly or goes to seed early (bolting). One way to address this temperature preference is to plant fall spinach in a large container. It can be placed in a cooler, shadier location to get started in July and August: then when temperatures cool, move it to a sunnier spot. Spinach can be harvested many times from the same plant.
Turnips: These fast growers like cool temperatures and lots of sun. Like all root crops, they need a loose soil for the roots to develop. If growing for the leaves, they can be spaced more closely than if planted for the roots. Keep water consistent: drought or dry spells make bitter-tasting turnips. Roots can be stored where they can be kept cool and moist without freezing.
Lettuce: Lettuce is another vegetable to consider for container gardening. Like spinach, it prefers cool temperatures and will bolt if temperatures are too high. Mature lettuce will survive light frost. Loose-leaf lettuces are often easier and quicker to grow than heading types. Red-leaved lettuces are less prone to bolting than their green-leaved relatives.
Notice that there are no fruiting crops, like cucumbers or peppers, on this fall gardening list. Most of these, and especially tomatoes, have trouble ripening as nights get cooler and longer in the fall. For best results, plant fall veggies now. Start them out where they have sunlight but cooler temperatures, if possible. Currently, our days are still long, so the plants can put on lots of growth. In the fall, as days grow short, the plants respond by slowing down — but we can maintain them for harvest far later into the season.
For containerized plants, remember that when shade trees lose their leaves in fall, there may be warm, sunny pockets in the yard that aren’t sunny during the summer. Other microclimates will also exist — pockets of warmth created by stored heat in concrete or a rock wall, for instance. These can be used to advantage when considering the fall vegetable garden.
Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Nicole at Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu or 541-883-7131.