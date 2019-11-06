The Master Gardener program is a volunteer service and education program that seeks to share university-based gardening research within the community. In Klamath County, Master Gardeners support that mission in a variety of ways. Our local program strives to provide a range of both group and individual opportunities for volunteers to contribute, acknowledging that there are all types of personality types and volunteering styles. As we kick off our recruitment efforts for 2020 training, it’s a great time to take a look at the variety of ways Master Gardeners are spreading gardening knowledge and support throughout the community.
Plant Clinic: Every year, the Klamath Plant Clinic answers questions from the gardening community to solve insect, disease, and other plant problems. The Plant Clinic also supports gardeners in Lake and Harney Counties, where there are not active Master Gardener programs — more than 70 clients from those counties this year. Master Gardeners helped gardeners navigate disease issues that were prevalent this year due to our considerably wet spring. Cases of Verticillium, Fusarium, and powdery mildew were common across multiple plant types. A team tasked with overhauling processes in the plant clinic revamped intake forms, workflows, and instruction manuals to help navigation of the plant clinic easier, especially for newer Master Gardeners entering the program. Diagnosis of plant diseases and insects is challenging: a significant amount of training is provided for Master Gardeners who want to develop those skills.
Farm Expo: Early each calendar year, Master Gardeners participate in the Farm Expo. About a thousand “seed necklaces” are prepared in the weeks prior to the event, then shared with visiting school children — one of many ways Master Gardeners contribute to garden education in the community. You’ll also find Master Gardeners at other events, varied from year to year based on when volunteers are available. There are always more opportunities than people to fill them!
Farmers Market: Klamath is fortunate to have dedicated Master Gardener volunteers who are willing to set up the materials and tent for a session at the Farmers’ Market every other Saturday. This is a great opportunity for those who can’t make it to the Extension office during the week for plant clinic, to drop off a relevant plant sample or ask a timely gardening question. In 2019 we trialed a subject- focused event in the fall, in partnership with several local businesses. “Tree Day” resulted in about 75 individual conversations full of information on tree care, tree planting, tree removal, and bronze birch borer, a growing pest problem in birch trees.
Bee research: Master Gardeners are key members of the team that collect native bees throughout the summer for our ongoing, multi-year population study. About 1,000 bees of numerous species were collected over the season from a variety of habitats and plant material. As data is accumulated over the 5-year study, a better understanding of the species present in Oregon will be gained. Klamath Master Gardeners are one of 15 teams across the state that contribute to this study.
Scholarships and Internships: Many readers will be familiar with the annual plant sale held by the Master Gardeners in early June each year at the Farmers Market. Fewer realize that, among the projects funded through this sale are college scholarships for local students. New in 2019, Klamath Master Gardeners also helped fund a horticulture intern at KBREC, who contributed to a variety of gardening and research projects over the summer.
Master Gardeners delved into growing houseplants in 2019 — in response to the growing popularity of houseplants in the home, they experimented with different plants and propagation methods, using the opportunity for learning as well as fundraising. Funds from houseplants sales will be directed toward a demonstration garden developed around the future County Extension office to be built on South Sixth Street.
These projects represent just the tip of the gardening iceberg in Klamath. Master Gardeners are everywhere — at the Disabled American Veterans, helping give classes at our local libraries, providing gardening leadership at school gardens and home landscapes. The need for gardening information continues to grow — gardening is currently enjoying a popularity upswing. The unique nature of the climate here, and the high percentage of gardening “transplants” from other geographic areas, make area-specific information extremely valuable. If you’re new to gardening in the area, remember the Master Gardeners as a resource. If Gardening Bug has already taken hold, consider joining the Master Gardeners as a source of treatment.
Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Nicole at Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu or 541-883-7131.