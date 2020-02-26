The Klamath Basin has an active gardening-themed social media community, in which recent discussions have centered on starting seeds. The warm (for here) sunny days have lots of gardeners itching to get their vegetable seeds started.
Unless starting indoors with lights or in a heated greenhouse, it’s too early for starting any but the very hardiest of seeds. Even those that will eventually sprout in cooler soils, do so more quickly when soil warms up. Peas, for instance, will sprout when soil temperatures are in the low 40’s, but it will take them about a month to do so. If planted when soil temperatures are in the 60’s, germination only takes about ten days. Chilly soils are just one of the reasons experienced Klamath gardeners have learned to either wait, start seed under protection, or purchase plants.
With plenty of time before outdoor soils warm to ideal germination temperatures, we can take time this week to examine some of the helpful information found on seed packets or catalogs. This information is designed to help us make the best choices for particular gardening situations.
Days to Maturity (DTM)
An important consideration for short-season gardeners, this is an estimate of how long it takes a crop to mature under appropriate growing conditions. Where growing seasons are short or prone to unpredictable frosts, vegetable varieties with shorter days to maturity are a good choice. DTM can vary considerably from one variety to another: some beans may mature in 50 days, while limas and some drying beans can take more than 100.
Cultivar
A horticultural contraction for the words “cultivated variety”, a cultivar is a named variety of plant that has distinct, reliable characteristics making it different from other plants of the same species. Often, cultivars tell us a little something about the plant. Loose- leaf lettuces, one of the easiest vegetables to grow, include the cultivars ‘Ruby,’ ‘Red Sails,’ ‘Oakleaf,’ and ‘Green Ice’– all of which include a reference to the leaf’s color or shape. If planting zucchini, a gardener could choose ‘Gold Rush’, which has some yellow striping, or opt for ‘Black Beauty’– these plants stay very small, and produce dark green zucchini. “Greyzini” has especially short DTM at 47 days, and alternating dark and light green stripes.
Disease resistance
While not every vegetable cultivar has resistance to disease, when available resistance is a valuable tool in disease management. Tomatoes, beans, and corn often have some disease resistance. For a more detailed explanation of disease resistance in tomatoes, check out the chart here: https://gillnursery.com/garden-guide-tomatoes/. Disease issues are less common in the Klamath Basin than in moister summer climates, but in years with wet springs (like 2019) diseases spike. There are numerous tomato varieties resistant to Verticillium wilt, a bacterial disease that was common in Klamath gardens last year. Choosing a resistant variety does not guarantee your plants won’t get the disease, but does increase chances of successful food production.
Hybrid
Hybrids are specific types of cultivars achieved through traditional (not GMO) breeding. Hybrids often higher yield (more fruit) than older varieties, and may have disease resistance and other features that make it especially desirable. Hybrids are not, however, good for seed saving. Because they come from a cross of two other varieties, seeds from hybrid plants usually don’t perform well, or don’t perform like the plants they were harvested from.
Heirloom/ Open Pollinated
Older varieties of vegetable plants, usually more than one hundred years in production, are considered heirloom or open pollinated. These tried and true varieties are much better for seed saving, and have flavor preferred by some gardening enthusiasts. Often, heirloom varieties don’t ship or refrigerate well, and may be uncommon in grocery stores for this reason. The down side of some heirloom varieties is that they can be susceptible to diseases. In recent years, grafting has helped these disease challenges to some degree: grafting heirloom tomato plants onto disease-resistant rootstock helps keep the tomatoes from getting soil-born diseases (like Verticillium). Often, heirlooms are associated with exceptional performance in a specific geographic region or growing area.
Understanding these basic seed terms helps gardeners make the choices best for their own gardens, whether the desire is increased production, disease resistance, seed saving, or quick maturity. A gardening journal with notes about which cultivars were grown, and how they turned out, is additionally helpful for reference the following year. Generally, vegetable seeds are categorized into cool- season and warm- season groups based on the spectrum of soil temperatures in which they best perform. Those just absolutely determined to start plants now are likely to have more success with cool-season vegetables.