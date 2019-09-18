It may seem counterintuitive, but the value of fall tree planting is one of horticulture’s best kept secrets. There are a variety of reasons to consider fall planting of trees and shrubs, some of which are even more important in the Klamath Basin, where hot, dry summers create especially difficult conditions for both newly planted and established trees.
Encourage underground development: Newly planted trees have small or weakened root systems, and are stressed even under the best conditions. Even carefully planted trees suffer damage to the root tips, diminishing water uptake. Planting in fall enables root development when it is not necessary to also support a canopy of leaves. After leaves of deciduous trees have fallen, energy can go into root development, creating a stronger foundation for next year’s growth.
Reduce heat and drought stress: In summer heat, trees lose significant water through their leaves. Spring planted trees with compromised root systems are often unable to take up water to transport to the tree canopy where it is desperately needed. This is one reason spring- planted trees often have a scorched appearance or drop leaves soon after planting, even when regularly watered. Newly planted trees should be nurtured with deep and regular watering the first two years in the Klamath Basin.
Take advantage of fall moisture: Even the best of watering habits cannot mimic the natural delivery of water via precipitation. Because fall is typically a naturally wetter season in the Klamath Basin than summer, we can take advantage of the natural moisture to help those roots become more established. A stronger, more developed root system is more able to find water in summer months when it’s more scares. Fall tree planting is working more with the natural cycles of weather and temperature, while spring planting is more akin to attempting to bypass or conquer natural systems.
Most trees qualify: Most trees and woody shrubs benefit from fall planting. Generally, those with fibrous, numerous roots are best suited. Slow growing trees, like oaks, may be less suited to this practice. Some popular trees in our area that are not as well suited to fall planting include birch, fir, larch, and hemlock. Shrubs that prefer spring planting include rhododendrons and azaleas — even though they have the fibrous root systems that would otherwise suggest fall planting is best.
Good advice is readily available: Confused yet? If you’re unsure which tree or shrub is best suited for your yard, or whether fall is a good time to plant it, your local independent garden center is a great place to seek advice. In the frenzy of the spring planting, garden center staff are operating at full speed, full adrenaline, and little sleep. The most attentive may not be able to deliver the level of service desired. By fall, garden center staff are rested, less frenzied, and able to spend the time with tree-planting clients seeking to invest in woody material. Another resource is the Master Gardener plant clinic, open through September on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
In Klamath Falls, local tree professionals have partnered with the Farmers’ Market and Master Gardeners to provide a venue for learning and discussion around fall tree planting. Visit the Farmers’ Market Saturday, Oct. 5 for “Klamath Falls for Trees.” Nursery owners, a certified arborist, and Extension staff will be on hand to answer your tree related questions — from planting, to ongoing care, to removal of older trees. There will be tree seedling giveaways, printed information, and a drawing for a $100 gift certificate from Mountain Valley Gardens. Visit on Oct. 5 to take advantage of both fabulous local food and local expertise to assist you with tree-related questions.
In case you can’t make it Oct. 5, a final tip on tree care: in the dry summers of the Klamath Basin, even mature trees need regular watering. While in wetter areas, two years of regular watering is considered sufficient before trees can access water themselves through their root systems, the lack of precipitation in the Klamath Basin during the growing season, when trees need it most, is stressful to the trees and contributes to slow growth and a variety of problems. Irrigating your lawn is NOT the same as watering your trees: the thatch and thick mat of fibrous roots associated with turf soak up most irrigation water before tree roots can access it. Mature trees benefit from a deep, regular soaking of the roots at the drip line — at the edge of the tree’s canopy — not at the base of the trunk, where structural roots dominate.
Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Nicole at Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu or 541-883-7131.