The fall equinox has passed, and daylight hours will continue to shorten significantly over the next few months. Gardening season will be over soon in the Klamath Basin, at least outdoors. Before snow starts to make the majority of gardening activities impossible for most of us, there are a few more items worthy of our attention in the home garden.
Extend the harvest on the last fall veggies: Plastic row covers, low “caterpillar” tunnels, moving plants inside: all of these are possible ways to enjoy vegetables just a little bit longer. Cover tender plants in the later afternoon, while there is still some heat to be trapped under plastic or a tarp with the plant. Watch the weather, and harvest veggies early when a hard frost is predicted. Carrots planted earlier in the summer, kale, spinach, turnips, and a few other hardy vegetables will continue to grow – protecting others from frost can extend the harvest timeline, even when plants are no longer actively growing.
Multiply by division: Now is the time to divide bulbs and most perennial blooming plants. Bulbs should be divided every three to five years to maintain bloom quality and size. Many perennial plants are rejuvenated by digging up the plant and using a shovel to divide into multiple plants. These additional plants can be used elsewhere in the garden or traded with friends. Examples of common perennials that respond well to division include Shasta daisies, many salvias, yarrows, coral bells, and sedums. Plants with a taproot don’t divide well, but many produce young plants called “pups” that can be teased away from the mother plant and placed elsewhere in the garden.
Plant a tree: September and October are prime months for planting trees, so the trees can use the fall and winter months to build a strong root system while they don’t need to expend any energy on leaves. Take advantage of the slower fall season to benefit from the knowledge of local garden center operators — tell them the attributes you seek in a tree, and they can make informed suggestions. Visit the Master Gardeners’ area at the Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 for more information on tree care and planting in the fall.
Check out your landscape’s “bones”: As leaves fall from deciduous trees and blooms fade from the garden, it becomes a quieter, less busy space. “Fall Cleaning” is a great time to evaluate the lines of the garden and consider potential changes or additions. These might be changes to the garden overall, or the loss of leaves may reveal the need for some tree pruning. Are branches growing over structures, or against one another? Does the wind cause a branch to scrape across the top of a fence, constantly wounding the tree’s bark? Have those shrubs grown too close together for good air flow? All of these are easier to see when there is less going on in the garden.
Groom, with room for pollinators: Increased understanding of what native bees need for habitat has changed recommendations for fall garden grooming. In particular, previous recommendations for blooming perennials were to cut the stems of spent flowers down to near ground level after bloom is concluded. However, we now know that a variety of native bees use the hollow stems of perennials like Shasta daisy, rudbeckia, roses, and similar plants to house their young for the following spring.
The suggestion for these perennials is now to cut back the bloom but to leave about 2 feet of stalk for housing the bees. Those who prefer a showier look in the garden may continue to cut stalks back to the ground in high impact areas, but leave nesting material on plants elsewhere in the garden. Another option would be to cut the stalks and make bundles of hollow twigs that are placed in protected areas of the garden as “nesting blocks” for the bees. If applying an additional layer of mulch to the fall garden, remember to leave bare spots, possible at the back of flower beds where less noticeable. About 70% of our native bee species next directly in the ground, and need bare ground for habitat.
Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Nicole at Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu or 541-883-7131.