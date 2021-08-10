Fishing enthusiasts traded their rods and flies for trash grabbers at the annual Williamson River cleanup on Saturday, plucking everything from tires to legal tender out of the chilly waters. About 30 people attended this year’s event, hosted by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Lonesome Duck Ranch, to pick up garbage that had accumulated in the river.
A group of Williamson River guides started the tradition more than 20 years ago, taking to the river’s lower stretch the first Saturday of every August to search for trash when the river’s waters were low. ODFW Biologist Bill Tinniswood and Lonesome Duck Ranch Owner Steve Hilbert took things over about four years ago, hosting a barbecue after each cleanup on Hilbert’s property south of Chiloquin.
“Any time you float the river, it’s discouraging to see beer cans, tires and stuff that some people will discard into the river,” Hilbert said. “It’s just an effort to try and stay on top of it.”
Hilbert said volunteers have encountered some pretty interesting refuse in the river’s depths over the years, from the historic (an original wagon wheel from the pioneer days) to the confusing (entire washing machines) to the downright disgusting (a trash bag full of dirty diapers). He said tires may be the most common, consistent item they find.
“Some years we’ve had close to 60, 70 tires,” Hilbert said, adding that much of the debris comes from the Chiloquin area (due to its higher population density), along with properties upstream and people recreating on the river.
Last year, organizers had to forego the cleanup due to COVID-19, so some expected the trash load to be double this year. Only seeing a few volunteers at the Chiloquin Boat Ramp Saturday morning had Hilbert worried that there wouldn’t be enough garbage collectors to keep up with the garbage.
Still, folks showed up, including staff from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Nature Conservancy, and other long-time Klamath Basin residents and fish enthusiasts. And for whatever reason, most stretches of the river actually sported less trash than normal.
“It turned out better than I thought it was going to turn out,” Hilbert said.
This year brought the expected pile of tires and tire rims and trash bags of metal cans and styrofoam pieces. One duo recovered the foot pedal and wheel of an antique Singer sewing machine. The find of the day was a fully intact dollar bill, which fly fisherman Ray McClenathan plucked from the silty riverbed.
Still, volunteers estimated the pile of garbage accumulated at Lonesome Duck Ranch following the cleanup to be smaller than previous years.
“The last couple years, every time we’ve done it, the river is the cleanest we’ve ever seen,” Tinniswood said. “We’ve really made a huge dent.”
It’s especially perplexing considering that recreation on the river has exploded since the early 2000s, and especially since the pandemic. Tinniswood thinks day floaters must be packing their trash out more diligently and potentially picking up what trash they do see.
“Now, with a little more boat traffic, you’d think it would become worse, but I think actually it’s better,” he said.
Though the disposal of trash in forests has increased in recent years, Tinniswood said he’s observed less dumping of debris into the Williamson, which he chalked up to more respect for Chiloquin and the river that runs through it. This comes as local communities have begun to focus on water quality and habitat for fish in the watershed, pushing for a deeper clean of the river beyond removing trash.
“I think it’s more pride in Chiloquin,” Tinniswood said. “Maybe people are just considering the water more sacred.”