The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has opened a public comment period concerning the proposed construction of a new hatchery to rear endangered C’waam and Koptu (suckers). Community members may submit comments through September 28.
The proposed hatchery would significantly increase FWS’s rearing capacity for suckers to align more closely with goals stated in the 2013 Sucker Recovery Plan. The service released a draft environmental assessment (EA) Monday detailing the expected impacts of the new facility and its construction on its immediate environment. Public comments should concern information communicated in this document.
The EA is part of an approval process laid out in the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires federal agencies to analyze the environmental impacts of their proposed actions. NEPA requirements must be satisfied in order for the project to continue.
Gone Fishing, the current sucker hatchery, sits at the foot of the Klamath Hills on Lower Klamath Lake Road and is leased from a private landowner. It began rearing fish in 2016 and released its first class of 2,500 sub-adults (too old to be juveniles but too young to have reached sexual maturity) into Upper Klamath Lake in 2018. The following year saw 5,000 fish released, and this year the service plans to release between 10,000 and 12,000. Though the facility has been improving its techniques to rear more suckers every year, a 2019 study found that 60,000 fish need to be released yearly in order to support the species’ dwindling populations.
Once released into the lake, hatchery suckers take several years to reach sexual maturity, at which point they would be detected by PIT tag sensors at known spawning habitats in the watershed. Some individuals from 2018 are just starting to be detected, though it’s still too early to say how many of that initial class survived. This year, having a much higher number of reared fish allows FWS to release individuals at different times of the year to determine whether seasonal conditions (especially algal blooms) impact their overall survival.
FWS’s proposed action involves constructing a larger facility on the same land that would accommodate more fish in accordance with the recovery plan (according to the EA, other possible locations for the new hatchery would result in more impacts to the environment). Like any construction project, this would have temporary negative effects, such as dust and disturbances to birds in the area. There’s also a possibility of disturbing archaeological and cultural sites, as the facility is located on the historic shoreline of Lower Klamath Lake, traditional homelands of the Modoc people. While operating, the facility gets its water from a geothermal well on the property and actually sends tail water to irrigation canals, though its proposed higher occupancy means that increased water pollution from fish waste will have to be monitored and mitigated.
Overall, the EA did not find any significant environmental impacts for the expansion, but public comments could point out areas the service may have missed or mischaracterized when producing the evaluation. Once they receive and evaluate those comments, FWS will produce a final EA unless the comments warrant a more in-depth environmental impact statement. Once completing the NEPA process, they’ll be able to design the new hatchery.
Those interested in submitting public comments on FWS’s draft environmental assessment should read the assessment here and send any comments by mail before close of business on September 28 to: Greg Allington, McMillen Jacobs Associates, 1471 Shoreline Drive, Suite 100, Boise, Idaho 83702, or by email to: allington@mcmjac.com