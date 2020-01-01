Klamath Falls residents Mario and Courtney were anticipating their newborn son’s arrival in late January but never expected to welcome him early on New Year’s Day.
Courtney was admitted to Sky Lakes Medical Center at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning and delivered Enzo Anthony Campos at 1:35 a.m.
“I never thought he would be the first baby of the year,” Courtney said.
“He decided he wanted to come for the New Year,” she added.
The 29-year-old parents smiled, talking about their newborn son as they sat on the edge of the hospital bed.
“Definitely excited, yeah,” Mario said.
The infant was born four weeks premature and plans were being made Wednesday afternoon to transport the new arrival to a neonatal intensive care unit at Asante Rogue Regency Medical Center in Medford for care at a lower elevation.
“He’s doing all right, just his lungs were a little underdeveloped so he just needs a little oxygen,” Mario said.
Mario cut the cord for his son, who weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. The staff hadn’t yet had a chance to measure his length.
Enzo was expected to meet his grandmother and his older brother, Wilder, 13 months, on Wednesday as well.
“They plan to discharge me, which is amazing because it’s not even been 12 hours,” Courtney said.