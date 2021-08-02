In the evenings, Kelsie Randall walks with her three border collies down a gravel path to the green pasture where her cows graze.
Randall owns Box R Beef with her husband Nick. Together they produce sustainably-raised, grass-fed Angus beef throughout Southern Oregon.
Randall is a first-generation farmer who moved from Montana to Oregon to pursue her dream of ranching. In 2014, she and her husband purchased a herd of cows and started Box R Beef.
Randall has long been drawn to life on the range.
“All my childhood I just always wanted that life,” she said. “I don’t know why.”
She graduated from Oregon Institute of Technology with a degree in civil engineering, which she puts to use when she isn’t taking care of the cows. But even while she attending engineering courses, Randall was becoming more interested in renewable agriculture and humane animal treatment.
She put that research into practice when she started feeding their herd. A grass-fed diet is healthier for the cow, and it makes the meat healthier for human consumption.
“A big part of the science that we believe in is that cows were evolved to only eat grass and leafy green products,” Randall said. “Based on how their stomachs go together, they aren’t meant to eat those empty calories like corn.”
In addition to a healthy diet, Randall strides to create a positive environment for the cows. Her crew monitors soil and pasture health, rotating the herd often so grazing area regenerates naturally and remains healthy.
One example of when Randall succeeded in regenerative agriculture was on her pasture in Dorris. Before Box R Beef started leasing it, the property had poor soil health and grass struggled to grow.
They used their herd to re-seed and fertilize the pasture, transforming it into a more productive piece of land.
“We did a ton of work to move (cows) around and try to get them to turn up the soil,” she said. “We fed them some really good grass and hay to try and re-seed it.”
Now, the field is full of healthy grass and fertilized soil “and it was all 100% done by the cows,” said Randall.
Randall said spending more time with the animal increases the ties between rancher and livestock. Randall said she gets to know each cow’s personality quirks, and “getting to know the individual animal’s different mannerisms is interesting.” Cows are kept on the farm their entire lives.
“We have them from the time they’re born to butchered,” she said.
Randall said she loves farming in the Klamath Basin. She has been working with other farmers since 2016 through Klamath Farmers Online Market to help spread the word about Klamath’s diverse agricultural community.
“There’s a lot more than alfalfa, potatoes and meat down here,” she said.
Her new initiative, called Klamath Grown, will further build agricultural conversation in the basin, “that network really has the opportunity to help the larger non-agricultural community understand how valuable of a resource we have here,” she said.
Klamath Grown will help spread the word of existing programs like KFOM so that community members know where they can find local meat and produce.
Randall thinks that attitudes towards locally produced and bought agriculture changed after the pandemic, “COVID really highlighted how hard it could be to get food.”
Not only did it incline more consumers to buy locally, but it also opened farmer’s eyes to “the importance of supporting their community,” she said.
The agricultural community in Klamath is so special to Randall, “there is just such a spectrum of personalities,” she said. She enjoys talking to people who have been farming here for generations to hear their perspective. Everyone has something valuable and interesting to add to the conversation.
“In a hugely agricultural community, to be able to find this common language of food really speaks so much,” she said.