Trying to navigate without a map can be what it feels like for a first-generation student who decides to pursue higher education. In support of those students who are the first in their families to attend college, Oregon Institute of Technology participated virtually in the nationwide First-Generation College Celebration on Nov. 12.
The event was sponsored by the Tech Opportunities Program and Student Involvement & Belonging. First-generation college students are those whose parent/legal guardian have not completed a bachelor's degree, so they are first in their families to attend a four-year college/university.
An estimated 32% of Oregon Tech students are first-generation students.
Oregon Tech’s TOP powers the potential of first-generation, low-income, and students with disabilities who demonstrate academic need. The dedicated staff provide services and support in the following areas:
A first-generation student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Biology-Health Sciences from Oregon Tech, Amanda Cota spoke during the event about the impact TOP made on her educational journey.
“If it weren't for the TOP/TRiO program I would not have the confidence necessary to be a successful student,” Amanda said. “I am a first-generation college student and I feel that all the unknowns and hardships thrust upon us college students would be too overwhelming and discouraging to face on my own; but thanks to TOP/TRiO I don't have to face it alone. I have my support system and safety net of advisers, peer mentors and friends here to guide me all the way to graduation and beyond.”
The keynote speaker for this year’s event was Oregon Tech’s associate vice president of Human Resources, Maureen De Armond. “As a first-generation student myself, I don’t feel very far removed from our Oregon Tech students who are forging new territory,” she shared. “At the same time, I recognize that the experiences of first-generation students are as varied as the individuals themselves. Some may have supportive friends and family, some may be going it alone. I also recognize that the support and services available to first generation students today are vastly superior to what was available when I was going to school in the early 1990s. Oregon Tech’s TOP, for example, is a wonderful resource. We know that it can have a very significant impact on student success generally and a lasting impact on the individual students who receive its services.” Maureen is excited to participate in this event for the first time. She joined Oregon Tech in 2019 and serves as chief human resource officer, Title IX coordinator, and affirmative action officer. She is one of the first members of her extended family to earn a college degree and the only (known) one to earn a law degree
In 2017, the Council for Opportunity in Education, in partnership with the Center for First-generation Student Success, celebrated the inaugural First-Generation College Celebration Nov. 8 with an event on Capitol Hill. The 2020 celebration brings together college and university campuses around the nation in recognition of their first-generation students, staff and faculty.
For more information visit https://firstgen.naspa.org/engagement/2020-first-generation-college-celebration.