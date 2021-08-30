Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The first case of West Nile virus was reported in Klamath County.
Klamath County Public Health officials announced Monday that the West Nile virus, a disease spread by mosquitoes, was detected in a horse in Klamath County.
The horse in Klamath Falls is the first to test positive for the disease in Oregon in 2021.
KCPH officials are advising people in Klamath County to take precautions against mosquitoes to avoid the risk of infection. West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Horses become infected from mosquitoes that previously fed on infected birds.
“It is critical that all horses be vaccinated,” recommends Emilio DeBess, DVM, public health veterinarian at the Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Division. “If your horse has not been vaccinated, you are encouraged to vaccinate now. If your horse is displaying signs of illness, call your veterinarian immediately.”
The virus can infect the central nervous system of horses and cause symptoms of encephalitis that include weakness or paralysis of hind limbs, hyper-excitability and convulsions. Not all horses with clinical signs of encephalitis have West Nile.
Horses are considered “dead-end” hosts, which means they don’t develop enough virus in the bloodstream to infect mosquitoes. Only birds are known to pass the virus through mosquitoes to other birds, animals or humans.
People at risk of serious illness include individuals 50 and older, and those with chronic disease. West Nile symptoms may include fever above 100 degrees and severe headache, stiff neck, mental confusion, muscle weakness, shaking, paralysis or rash. People should contact their health care provider if experiencing any of these symptoms.