Fourth of July fireworks caused two fires in Klamath over the holiday, one of which destroyed a home.
No one was injured when the house, on the 2100 block of Herbert Street, caught fire around 10:15 p.m. on July 5.
“The fire was caused by illegal fireworks that were being shot in the neighborhood,” stated Klamath County Fire District 1 Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Tramp in a news release. “The shrubbery outside the residence was dry and caused the fire to burn quickly into the residence.”
A woman who lived there said the home was a total loss.
The first fire was July 4 at 9:25 p.m., when a grass field at the 4400 block of Homedale Road broke into flame. Stray fireworks were the culprit there as well, according to the Klamath County Fire District 1.
“It burned under an acre and luckily, it did not burn more,” Tramp stated.
KFCD1 encouraged people to be safe and responsible this summer with warm temperatures and dry weather, saying “It does not take much to start a fire that could be devastating.”
“Proper use of legal fireworks and a good area cleared from dry grasses or shrubbery would have stopped these fires from taking off and causing the damage they did,” Tramp said.