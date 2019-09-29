A special firewood cutting area opened Friday on a section of Forest Road 3651, commonly known as Cold Springs Road, on the Klamath Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest, according to a news release.
The area is at approximately mile marker 7 and continues north to the end of the road. Forest Road 3651 can be accessed from Oregon State Highway 140 west of Klamath Falls near mile marker 41. The area is marked with signs.
Personal use firewood permits are required to cut and gather firewood in this area. Permits are available for $5 per cord with a minimum purchase of four cords for $20. Each household may purchase up to eight cords per year. Permits are available at Fremont-Winema National Forest offices and expire Dec. 31.
The Cold Springs Road Special Firewood Cutting Area will be open until snow prevents access and snowmobile trail grooming starts. The road is not plowed. The area will reopen in the spring.
“This is an area the local communities have requested to be open for firewood cutting and I am pleased to make this opportunity available close to Klamath Falls and Rocky Point,” said Klamath District Ranger Heather Berg.
The firewood area is primarily dead lodgepole pine. The cutting of standing dead and down trees is allowed except for ponderosa pine. No ponderosa pine – standing or dead – is to be cut.
Firewood cutters will be required to pile slash in 6-foot-by-6-foot piles. Piles must be placed to avoid pink pin flags or blue and white polka dot flagging by at least 10 feet to protect known sensitive plants in the area. Woodcutters need to be aware of these markings when falling trees and creating slash piles.
Additional information, permits and maps are available from the Klamath Ranger District at 2819 Dahlia St. in Klamath Falls. The District can be reached at 541-883-6714.