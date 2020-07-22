Several area wildfires are burning near the Klamath Basin Wednesday night as thunderstorms rolled through the area. Crews are monitoring expected lightning activity that could spark new fires or amplify existing fires with the hot, dry conditions in the area.
The Ben Young Fire 10 miles south of Paisley in Lake County burned around 1,200 to 1,500 acres as of Wednesday morning with no containment. The cause of the fire, which was discovered Tuesday afternoon, is under investigation.
Emergency crews closed several Forest Roads on the Paisley Ranger District, which also includes several campgrounds.
“The closure area is on the National Forest System land east of Forest Road 33 from Forest Road 3510 north towards Paisley. Also closed are Forest Roads 3510-018 off Clover Flat Road, the 3510 Road between the Forest Boundary Forest Road 33, and Road 3509 between Forest Road 3510 and the 28 Road,” stated a Forest Service news release.
The closure area also includes Marster Spring Campground, Chewaucan Crossing Campground, Jones Crossing Forest Camp, Moss Meadow Horse Camp, Moss Pass Trailhead and Campground and the Fremont National Recreation Trail.
The Forest Service asks visitors to avoid the area of the fire while crews work to contain it and will notify the public when the closure order is lifted.
The Gold Fire in Lassen County off Highway 139 in California has burned 14,000 acres as of Wednesday afternoon and is 5% contained. Fire crews have closed Highway 139 from Susanville Road to Termo Grasshopper Road to accommodate fire vehicle traffic. Civilian cars won’t be allowed past checkpoints, according to Cal Fire.
The Hog Fire is burning five miles west of Susanville as of Wednesday morning at the Hog Flat Reservoir and has burned 9,420 acres. It is 9% contained.
The Badger Fire in Siskiyou County is 50% contained and has burned 557 acres as of Wednesday morning.