Oregon Department of Forestry’s fire cache building in Klamath Falls was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
The fire cache contained firefighting equipment, including hose, gloves, tools, clothing and other items used in wildland firefighting, as well as fire prevention and community outreach items.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
Flames were first reported at approximately 3:47 a.m. on Thursday and fire engines from Klamath County Fire District 4 arrived on scene by 4 a.m., according to ODF.
The Klamath-Lake ODF compound is located on the south end of town, near the intersection of highways 97 and 140.
The main Department of Forestry office basement flooded as a result of firefighting efforts. ODF officials are still assessing, but there does not appear to be any other damages to the main office, which is located in the same complex as the fire cache.
Other agencies have pledged to make sure firefighters have all the equipment they need, and that local communities will continue to have wildland fire response.
“We are prepared to support our partners at ODF with whatever supplies they need to continue to operate this fire season,” said Interagency Fire Management Officer Jeb Koons. “It’s a huge hit for any firefighting organization to lose their cache, even more so in the midst of fire season, and we are here to help with whatever they need to get through as they assess and rebuild.”
ODF firefighting crews are still working, despite the losses. Crews were back on patrol Thursday morning and are prepared to respond to any new starts.
“Our firefighters have done a great job putting this in perspective and continuing to work on wildfire response and patrol, serving our local communities even with this loss,” Baley said.
Firefighting resources from Kingsley Fire, Keno Fire Department and Klamath County Fire District 1 assisted with the fire.
Additionally, the Klamath Falls Police Department also responded. The department’s Captain Ryan Brosterhous said in an email that officers “simply assisted with scene security and safety.” He said he had not received any information “to indicate it was a criminal event connected with the fire.”
On Thursday afternoon, fire crews from multiple departments were observed mopping up the scene. Jennifer Case, an ODF natural resource specialist, said crews were placing water sprinklers above the debris to keep the scene wet to prevent any “rekindling.”
Much of the building’s roof was gone and the interior and its contents were blackened by the blaze. Signs on the front of the building with the words “Fire Cache” were still clearly visible.
This is a developing story. Check back at heraldandnews.com for updates.