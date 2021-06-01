Firefighters are making significant progress on the Sycan River and Yellow Jacket fires in Klamath County near Beatty, according to fire officials.
As of press time Tuesday, the Sycan River Fire was 615 acres in size and 10 percent contained. The acreage was determined through improved mapping and the fire has not grown since Monday morning. Approximately 85 percent of the fire is lined.
According to fire managers, firefighters made progress securing the fire’s edge through dozer line and burnout operations. Fire crews continue to secure lines and build handline where needed.
Roughly 150 personnel are planned to be on the fire line on Wednesday. Resources on the Sycan River Fire yesterday were shared with the Yellow Jacket Fire response.
The Yellow Jacket Fire, located about four miles south of Beatty, is 34 acres in size and 20 percent contained. The fire was reported Monday around 2:15 p.m.
The Yellow Jacket is fully lined and mop-up activities started on Tuesday. On Tuesday night fire crews started removing hazard trees burning in the fire’s interior. There are numerous state, federal and contract resources working on the fire.
Smoke from both fires is visible in the area.
A Level 1 (be readt) evacuation order is in place for the Sycan Forest Estates, according to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. This means residents need to be prepared to leave immediately if needed.
There are no evacuations for the Yellow Jacket Fire.
American Red Cross and the Klamath County Community Emergency Response Team stand ready to set up a temporary evacuation point in the Bly area (for Sycan River) and the Beatty area (for Yellow Jacket), should a level 3 (go now) evacuation order be issued.
Forest Road 27 remains closed from the intersection with Forest Road 30 north to the intersection with Forest Road 46. This closure is for firefighter and public safety. This is the only road closure associated with fire in the area. However, drivers should be prepared for increased fire traffic in the area and aware of their surroundings. This includes large equipment on narrow Forest roads and traffic on area highways.
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect tomorrow from 2 to 9 p.m. for abundant lightning on dry fuels in South Central Oregon. Thunderstorms are predicted to be moving from the southwest to northeast.
The public is asked to use extreme caution with anything that can spark a fire. Hot temperatures, dry fuels and high winds can quickly turn a small spark or ember into a large wildfire.