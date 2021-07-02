Firefighters from northwest Oregon will be headed to Klamath County on Friday to help bolster capacity, as the region is under a Red Flag Warning and lightning is again in the forecast.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal is mobilizing two task forces, one from Clatsop County, the second from Clackamas County. The two will be deployed and prepositioned Friday to Klamath County for 72 hours. The two task forces may stay longer if they are needed.
This is a proactive move for the region to be better prepared and bolster any initial fire attack. These firefighters are not assigned to a specific incident but will be an added resource and increase the state’s readiness if there is a fire.
Through the Oregon State Legislature, the OSFM was allocated funding to preposition resources around the state if conditions warrant. This is just one way the OSFM is working to be response ready for any wildfire that may break out.
The OSFM encourages all Oregonians to be aware of the dry conditions and take the necessary precautions to avoid sparking a fire.