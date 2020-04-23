Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

In the second day of a multi-day tour of gratitude, personnel at Klamath County Fire Districts No. 1, and stations 2, 3, and 4 were honored on Wednesday with lunch, cake, and a visit from city and county officials. Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd and Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall both expressed appreciation for all that fire and EMS personnel are doing to keep communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Klamath Falls Police Chief Dave Henslee, Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber, Oregon State Police Lt. Donnie Miller and officers, deputies, and state troopers attended the events to show their support of fire and EMS personnel. Some of the organizers of the tour (Bob Kingzett, Dick Ledgerwood, and Neal Eberlein) were also on hand with signs of support and thankfulness.

