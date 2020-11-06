The 2020 Fire Season has officially ended for Klamath and Lake counties, according to an Oregon Department of Forestry news release.
Fire management personnel from ODF, Klamath-Lake District and Walker Range Patrol Association will declare the termination of the 2020 season as of 12:01 am Friday, November 6.
Fire season for the area has been in effect since June 1.
Randall Baley, Protection Unit Forester for ODF, said “this has been one of the longest fire season declaration periods that I can remember and maybe on record. The prolonged warm, dry, and mostly windy fall will show its strength again Thursday, but an approaching more moist and cool pattern finally augers in Friday for a lengthy period of time.”
The ending of fire season lifts the ban on open debris burning in Klamath and Lake counties. Logging operation requirements including watchman services and fire equipment on site, in effect on private, county, and state lands have also been lifted.
Landowners need to remember that any burning escaping their control is their liability and they could be billed for the fire suppression costs. Be cautious, be fire safe.