The 2019 fire season officially ended Friday, Sept. 27 for Klamath and Lake counties, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Forestry. Fire season for the area had been in effect since June 10.
The ending of fire season lifts the ban on open debris burning in Klamath and Lake counties. Logging operation requirements including watchman services and fire equipment on site, in effect on private, county, and state lands have also been lifted.
Residents are asked to check with local rural structural fire districts for burning regulations and the county health departments for air quality restrictions. Landowners need to remember that any burning escaping their control is their liability and they could be billed for the fire suppression costs.
The Oregon Department of Forestry would like to thank its cooperators, landowners and the people of Klamath and Lake counties for their assistance in preventing fires and keeping the majority of the fire starts small during 2019.
During the 2019 season, Klamath-Lake District documented 63 fires. Approximately half of those fires were human caused. The largest fire on the district was the Ward Fire, started by lightning which burned 1,301 acres.