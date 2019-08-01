YREKA – Due to increased wildfire danger, fire restriction rules begin Thursday, Aug. 1 on the Klamath National Forest starting, and continue through Oct. 15, according to a Forest news release.
Fire restrictions include:
n Open campfires are only allowed in developed recreation sites, and the Siskiyou, Trinity Alps, Marble Mountain, and Russian wilderness areas. Permits are not required in developed recreation sites; however, a free California campfire permit is required for fires in the wilderness areas. Permits may be obtained at any forest office.
n Smoking is only allowed in enclosed vehicles, buildings and developed recreation sites or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren of all flammable material.
n Also prohibited: Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame; operation of internal combustion engines except on National Forest System roads or designated trails, or within the designated recreation sites.
Exemptions to restrictions include: Lanterns or portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid with a fuel shut off valve may be used with a valid California campfire permit — barbecue grills using briquettes are not allowed; chainsaws for fuelwood gathering within the terms of a valid fuelwood-cutting permit.
Additional restrictions may be implemented as the summer progresses.
Anyone in violation of these prohibitions may be subject to a fine, six months in jail, or both. If a person is found to have caused a wildfire, he/she may be held liable for firefighting and resource damage costs and any injuries that occur.
For more information, contact any Klamath National Forest office.