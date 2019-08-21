ALTURAS — Fire-use restrictions will go into effect for the Modoc National Forest at 12 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, according to a news release. Fire restrictions help minimize the chances of human-caused wildland fires. Modoc firefighters have contained three human-caused fires already this year.
Due to fire-danger and increased use this time of year at Cedar Pass Campground, the Warner Mountain Ranger District will block vehicle access to the campground while these fire restrictions are in place. Access is walk in only during these times. Crews will soon begin work on addressing fuels along entrance roads and within the campground.
While lightning is the No. 1 cause of fires on the forest, human-caused fires are a major concern.
Fire-use restrictions include:
■ Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, except in designated recreation sites.
■ Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or a building within designated recreation sites, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
■ Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame.
■ Operating an internal combustion engine, except on National Forest System roads or trails, or within the designated recreation sites.
Exemptions to restrictions include:
■ Lanterns or portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid with a valid free California campfire permit. Barbecue grills using briquettes are not allowed.
■ Chainsaws and other equipment within the terms of a valid permit. Fuelwood-cutting permits are available at any Modoc National Forest office. Permit holders are asked to call 530-233-8819 for operational hours before heading out for the day.
Similar restrictions are also in effect on the neighboring lands. Since restrictions can vary by ownership, visitors should contact the area they plan to visit for specific fire restrictions and conditions.