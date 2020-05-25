Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Yesterday's Plaza Fire

A fire truck responding to a small fire reported on the roof of Yesterday’s Plaza Saturday evening.

 H&N Photo by Laura Wise

A fire was reported on the roof of Yesterday’s Plaza Saturday night in downtown Klamath Falls. Local fire crews responded and found fireworks on the roof, according to Klamath Falls Police Department. The fire was extinguished quickly, according to scanner traffic. Large fireworks could be seen and heard in the downtown area at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday. KFPD reported that an individual had received permission from a tenant in the building to set off the fireworks. The individual was issued a citation for illegal fireworks but the incident is still under investigation, KFPD reported.

Tags