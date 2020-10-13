The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership lifted public use restrictions on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, Lakeview District Bureau of Land Management and Klamath-Lake District Oregon Department of Forestry lands Wednesday night.
In addition, fire danger on the lands has been dropped to “moderate.” According to SCOFMP, that decision was based on current temperatures, relative humidity, fuel moisture levels and projected conditions over the coming weeks.
The area still remains in fire season, however. Residents are asked to be vigilant and use caution when recreating on public and private lands.
Information on the Industrial Fire Precaution Levels (IFPL) or current restrictions may be found here: https://scofmp.org/ifpls.shtml