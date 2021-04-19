Firefighters made significant progress Sunday and Monday on the Ponina Fire, which is burning approximately 5 miles north of Beatty.
As of Monday, the Ponina Fire was estimated at 1,400 acres and 10 percent containment. Two structures were destroyed as of press time Monday.
The fire’s cause is under investigation. It was first reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
A local incident management team took over management of the fire Monday morning.
On Sunday, firefighters were assisted by two air tankers from San Bernardino, which proved helpful to beating back the blaze, which grew quickly Sunday afternoon.
Area residents, who were told to evacuate as the fire grew Sunday, are now able to return if they choose. However, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office noted that residents should be prepared to evacuate if conditions change.
Smoke is highly visible in the area, including along Highway 140. There will be increased fire traffic in the area, especially on Highwawy 140 and the Sycan Road. Travelers in the area should use caution, reduce speed and prepare for delays.
The fire is burning in an area with narrow roads, according to fire managers. The public is advised to avoid the area for public and firefighter safety.