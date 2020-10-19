A few addresses along Sprague River Road between Chiloquin and Sprague River may have received ballots that did not include local Measure 18-118, despite being eligible to vote on it.
Klamath County Clerk Rochelle Long said her office is aware of the mistake and has already sent out 21 corrected ballots to the affected voters.
The measure would annex areas west of Sprague River and Beatty into Klamath County Fire District No. 3’s response area and raise tax revenue to fund those services.
The clerk’s office originally sent ballots without the measure to addresses it had classified as being in Chiloquin, while the post office codes them as Sprague River addresses. Voters who registered based on their postal addresses did not receive the correct ballots because of that mix-up.
Long said about five or six addresses are believed affected, but the office is still going through and evaluating more homes on Sprague River Road. She encouraged anyone who lives on Sprague River Road and whose postal address is coded as Sprague River to call or email her office if they received a ballot that did not include Measure 18-118, despite being eligible to vote on the measure.
The Klamath County Clerk phone number is 541-883-5134 and its email is elections@klamathcounty.org.