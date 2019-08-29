Carol Boatright and her significant other had just left her house in the Mills Addition neighborhood Thursday afternoon to drive to a pharmacy when she heard the news.
“We got a call from my daughter saying the house was on fire,” Boatright said.
The pair returned to the home in the 500 block of Adams Street to find it, and an adjacent home, on fire.
The home belongs to the 71-year-old Boatright’s daughter and son-in-law, but has been their home for the last dozen years or so.
“I’m very sad … cause I liked where I was at,” Boatright said.
Boatright recalled that she almost had laid down to take a nap instead of going to the pharmacy.
“But I didn’t,” she said.
The fire erupted on the property of another Adams Street residence Thursday afternoon and quickly involved the home which Boatright and her boyfriend lived in.
Fire Dist. No. 1 personnel were dispatched to the 500 block of the neighborhood at 1:47 p.m., according to fire officials. Mutual fire aid was provided by Klamath County Dist. Fire No. 4, Kingsley Field Fire, Chiloquin Fire and Rescue, and Keno Rural Fire Protection District. EMS personnel responded to multiple emergency calls during the fire, according to a news release.
An individual on scene was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center for medical reasons, though it was unclear if there was a correlation with the fire.
The fire damaged a camp trailer and a pickup in the driveway of the house that was destroyed next to Boatright’s residence.
The home Boatright lived in was deemed 60% destroyed, according to Incident Commander Cory Curtis.
“The way the smoke looks, I don’t think I can salvage much of anything,” Boatright said.
Fire officials could not say as of press time where the fire started or why.
“Until we do the investigation, there’s no way to tell which came first,” Curtis said.
A Pacific Power line was down in the street in the midst of the fire.
“We haven’t found any animals but we haven’t been able to get to the secondary search yet,” Curtis said.
“We performed the primary search, which is a search for human occupancy and we’ve been actively fighting fire until then, so we know that there’s no humans in there.”
Both homes were close to the Mills Community Garden.
Isabel Rodriguez, of the Mills Neighborhood Association, looked on at the fire from across the street. She lives close by.
“I was just on my way home and I saw a big pillar of really black smoke,” Rodriguez said.
“This is just devastating for those that have to deal with this. We need to come together and help these folks.”
American Red Cross volunteers were on scene speaking with those whose homes were involved in the fire.