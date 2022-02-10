The agencies of the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership remind area residents and visitors to use caution with anything that can start a wildfire this weekend, as a cold front is expected to bring gusty winds in the area.
This includes burning piles and debris. Residents in Lake and Klamath counties should only burn on days when weather conditions allow.
After several weeks of dry conditions and melting snow, there is an increasing risk of wildfire, especially at lower elevations.
This weekend’s forecast includes unseasonably warm temperatures and gusty, shifting winds as a cold front enters the area. While there is a chance for rain and snow in the area Monday, the extended forecast is predicting continued dry weather.
Area landowners must work with local fire departments for burn permits and follow local regulations and requirements. Last year most of the early season fires were started from escaped burn piles and winds contributed towards fire spread.
“With the current weather feeling more like spring than mid-February, it is a great time to work on outside projects, including cleaning and fuel reduction,” said Randall Baley, Oregon Department of Forestry protection unit forester in Klamath Falls. “However, conditions this weekend are not looking favorable for burning. Local landowners can help us by delaying burning until conditions improve and protecting their communities from early season wildfires.”
Landowners are encouraged to clean up around their property in preparation for the upcoming fire season. However, fuels should be disposed of at an appropriate time, as weather and conditions allow for it to be done safely.