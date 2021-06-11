Effective Friday, all lands under jurisdiction of the South-Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership are considered "high" fire danger, according to a SCOFMP news release.
"The high fire danger is an indicator that conditions have the potential for rapid fire spread and major damage," the release read.
The Oregon Department of Forestry has issued a "public regulated use closure," which applies to all private, county and state wildlands in the two counties. The closure prohibits smoking outside a vehicle, most campfires except at designated locations within some parks, and mowing and the use of chainsaws during the hottest part of the day. A full explanation of prohibited activities is available on ODF's website.
The industrial fire precaution level on Bureau of Land Management's Lakeview District and the Fremont-Winema National Forest has increased to Level II, which restricts power saw activity to between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m.
A BLM restriction prohibiting most fire-related activities within the Klamath River Canyon is still in effect, as is all outdoor debris burning for the duration of fire season.
According to SCOFMP data, the partnership's central district (which includes most of Klamath and eastern Lake County east of the Cascades) is seeing drier-than-average fuels for this time of year. The Energy Release Component, an index of how much energy current fuel conditions would provide to a sparked fire, was around 38 on June 11, higher than both last year and the 10-year average.
Thanks to recent moist weather systems moving through the area, the ERC value is down from a spike following last week's heat wave, where it had exceeded even the maximum value recorded over the past 10 years. Along with an abnormally large number of smaller wildfires in April and May, it's indicative of just how dry this spring has been.