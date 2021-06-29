Fire season 2021 continues to run about a month ahead of schedule, prompting concern among local fire officials. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership will increase the fire danger level on all lands in Klamath and Lake counties to “extreme” on Wednesday, according to a news release.
The declaration comes less than three weeks after SCOFMP bumped the local fire danger to “high,” and two and a half months after this year’s fire season began a month ahead of normal.
This means burn restrictions now apply to all federal, state, county and private lands in the two counties, including the Fremont-Winema National Forest, Bureau of Land Management parcels, Crater Lake National Park and the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuges.
“With an early start to fire season, drought conditions, hot temperatures and winds, it doesn’t take much of a spark or heat to start a fire which can grow several acres in minutes,” the SCOFMP release said.
The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Klamath-Lake District began a Public Regulated Use Closure earlier this month, when “high” restrictions went into place. Federal agencies are adopting similar restrictions Wednesday. Regulations for specific locations can be accessed through ODF’s interactive map.
The SCOFMP release said several activities are prohibited across all lands in the two counties:
■ Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building
■ Use of all fireworks
■ Use of motor vehicles that come into contact with vegetation, except on improved roads
■ Open fires, including campfires, charcoal fires and cooking fires, except at designated locations. Cooking stoves using liquid fuels are allowed
■ Welding or operating any torch with an open flame
A BLM restriction prohibiting most fire-related activities within the Klamath River Canyon is still in effect, as is all outdoor debris burning for the duration of fire season.
The Industrial Fire Precaution Level has also increased to a Level III Partial Shutdown on BLM and Forest Service lands, which introduces further restrictions on the timing and use of logging machinery.
Amid the Klamath Basin’s most severe drought in decades and multiple heat waves that have dried out fuels at the beginning of summer, all signs point to an active fire season occurring ahead of schedule. For much of the lands under SCOFMP’s jurisdiction, the energy release component — a measure of how dry fuels are and therefore how much energy they would provide to a sparked fire — has greatly exceeded the maximum level recorded for this time of year.
On June 28, the ERC value for SCOFMP’s Central fire region reached 60, the 98th percentile for the past decade. That’s compared to an average value of 37, where the metric sat around this time last year.
Tamara Schmidt, public affairs officer for the Fremont-Winema National Forest, said fire danger for this area doesn’t typically hit “extreme” until late July or August.
”This is the earliest Extreme Fire Danger, IFPL III and Public Use Restrictions have started in at least 15 years,” she said.