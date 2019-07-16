LAKEVIEW – The Silver Creek Fire, a lightning-caused blaze discovered Sunday, July 14 one mile south of Thompson Reservoir, was strategically managed to help reduce wildfire fuel loads, according to a news release.
The fire, estimated at less than 100 acres, burned in ponderosa pine and needle cast with low fire behavior on the Silver Lake Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
Crews completed their indirect firefighting strategy Sunday by using existing roads and natural features to confine the wildfire. Much like a prescribed fire, this naturally caused fire will help reduce the dead and down fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.
Crews are remaining on scene patrolling and mopping up the fire perimeter. Smoke will most likely be visible in the area for the next few days and may impact Thompson Reservoir but is expected to be short in duration.
Area residents and visitors can report suspected wildfires by calling the Lakeview Interagency Fire Center at 541-947-6315. For more information, visit scofmp.org/lifc.shtml, facebook.com/SCOFMPFireInfo and @SCOFMPFireInfo.