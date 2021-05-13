Fires will be prohibited within a half mile from the Klamath River between the Keno Dam and the California/Oregon border starting May 15, except at designated campgrounds.
The Bureau of Land Management made the announcement Thursday in conjunction with the start of fire season.
The ban includes areas of the Klamath River Canyon within the Klamath Falls Field Office of the Lakeview District, Bureau of Land Management to prevent human caused fire and reduce wildfire potential. Fires are allowed at the designated campgrounds of Topsy, Klamath River and Turtle Camp.
But outside of the campgrounds, the fire ban prohibits campfires, including charcoal briquettes. Portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed.
Smoking is banned while traveling through brush or grass. All motorized vehicles must remain on roadways clear of flammable vegetation, and off-road parking must be done away from flammable materials. Using a chainsaw is also banned.
If you are driving through the area, drivers must have a shovel and ax longer than 26 inches in length and a gallon of water.