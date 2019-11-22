It’s always a surprise being surprised.
Until earlier this week, most of the hikes I’ve taken on the Brown Mountain Trail had been from the trailhead off the Westside Road located, appropriately, near the west side of the Lake of the Woods. The trail mostly aims south, often paralleling a forest road and stands of lodgepole pine with few views of the 7,311-foot Brown Mountain before eventually hooking up with the Pacific Crest Trail.
So expectations were low when Bill Van Moorhem suggested a different Brown Mountain route, one from the South Trailhead.
The first surprise came getting there, a drive on nicely paved roads from Dead Indian Memorial Highway to the well-signed trailhead. The second and much bigger surprise came when our small troop of hikers was surprised — make that stunned and wowed — just minutes on the trail, one that we eventually followed northbound about 3-1/2 miles to the PCT junction.
Trail illusion
What was so surprising? Many things. A vibrant lush old-growth forest, with towering stands of “yellow bellies” — large diameter ponderosa pines — and stately, moss-laced Douglas firs. Surprising, too, were occasional extrusions of volcanic boulders cracked and colored with lichen. For a time several of us were confused because it appeared the banks along the South Fork of Little Butte Creek were either simmering smoke after a recent burn, or was it a mist rising from the water. Neither. Endless rows of bare-branched willows created the illusion
A sign near the South Brown Mountain Trailhead credits the Klamath Trails Alliance with maintaining the trail, something the Klamath Falls-based group has taken on since 2016 through a partnership with the Rogue River-Siskiyou and Fremont-Winema National Forests.
“There was quite a lot of maintenance necessary when we adopted the project,” Drew Honzel, a Trails Alliance officer, says of the work that’s been coordinated by Grant Weidenbach and others.
Hikers and bikers
Their work is appreciated. It’s a beautifully maintained trail and it’s one that’s being used by hikers and mountain bikers. Our hike was nicely interrupted by encounters with a trio of Klamath Falls mountain bikers, first Linda Tesman and later Peter Moody and Guy Chislett. While we enjoyed our comparatively short 6-1/2 mile out-and-back, the biking trio were seeing far more sights on a loop ride of about 26 miles. They began from the Great Meadows off Highway 140, followed the Brown Mountain Trail around three-quarters of the mountain then rode the High Lakes Trail back to their starting point. Based on the relatively easy grade and scenery, it’s a tempting ride for next year.
According to others, the trail accesses often abundant morel mushrooms in the late spring, is enlivened with shade loving orchids and trilliums in early summer. Late summer is reportedly a good season for huckleberry picking while September and October sparkle with outbursts brilliant fall colors.
This year’s late arriving winter may give bikers and hikers extra time to explore the Brown Mountain Trail. And, because we were so delighted and surprised, our hiking group is heading back up to the South Brown Mountain Trailhead on Monday, this time heading toward Fish Lake and, we hope, more surprises.