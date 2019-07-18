Recent high school graduates and GED completers who applied for the Oregon Promise but did not qualify due to exceeding financial requirements will now receive the grant to attend community college in fall 2019.
According to the Oregon Office of Student Access and Completion (OSAC) website, an expected family contribution (EFC) limit no longer exists for Class of 2019 applicants. The EFC is an estimate of a family’s ability to contribute to education expenses.
All eligible students who have applied and will attend an Oregon community college during the 2019-20 year will be awarded the Oregon Promise grant, according to the OSAC website.
“This is terrific news. Elimination of the EFC limit will provide access for all students, regardless of income, to receive this additional funding for college. This now includes, but is not limited to, middle class families,” said Allison Bryson, KCC vice president of Student Services.
Tuition assistance
Oregon Promise is a state grant that helps cover tuition at any Oregon community college for recent high school graduates and GED completers. The Oregon legislature has approved a budget of $40 million for Oregon Promise in the 2019-2021 biennium. This funding level is sufficient to remove the previous tentative EFC limit of $18,000 for students attending community college during the 2019-20 year (Class of 2019), the website said.
Class of 2019 applicants who previously had a “pending” award status due to the tentative EFC limit will now be awarded the grant, as long as they meet all other eligibility criteria. Applicants can view their application and/or award status in the OSAC Student Portal. OSAC will email all applicants who previously had a “pending” award status.
Questions, answers
“We encourage all Oregon Promise students to contact our financial aid office with any questions they may have regarding eligibility,” Bryson said. “Our Student Services staff can help students navigate the entire process from admissions, enrollment, academic advising, career advisement, and financial aid.”
Spring applicants that are awarded Oregon Promise must begin attending community college by fall 2019. Registration for fall classes at KCC is still open. Find more information about KCC course offerings and degree programs at www.klamathcc.edu or by calling 541-880-3521.
For more information about Oregon Promise, visit oregonstudentaid.gov/oregon-promise.aspx.