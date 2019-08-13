The final Third Thursday event of the year is coming up this Thursday, Aug. 15, and with new expansions, it promises to be the biggest yet.
The city and Klamath Downtown Association have expanded the area to include 11th Street between Klamath Avenue and Main Street.
Downtown Association Darin Rutledge said the purpose of the expansion is to connect Klamath Commons, the downtown corridor’s newest park, to the event.
The park was open on July 1, but Rutledge said organizers decided to wait until the newly planted grass was ready in order to expand Third Thursday.
Now people will have a nice grassy area to relax on during Third Thursday, thanks to the new park.
“It’s certainly grown between last year and this year,” Rutledge said. “It’s a good thing we had that extra block!”
Rutledge said without the extra space, there might not have been enough space for the record-breaking number of vendors who signed up.
There will be presentations from local fire response organizations for children to enjoy as well.
It will also be a good opportunity for people to view the newly decorated Oregon Tech-themed fire hydrants downtown, and to enjoy the recently reopened splash pad at Klamath Commons.
“Looks like the weather is going to be great and hopefully it’s going to be an awesome season finale,” Rutledge said.