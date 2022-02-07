In the middle of the pandemic, Oscar-winning filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi turned her camera to a little-known Karuk ceremony.
The 22-minute film she shot in the Klamath Basin has since premiered at the Sundance Film Festival — and may soon find its way to your favorite streaming service.
The film, titled ”Long Line of Ladies,” follows 13-year-old tribal member Ahtyirahm “Ahty” Allen’s Ihuk ceremony. In English, the traditional ceremony is often known as the “flower dance” and is given to young women after they get their first period.
Zehtabchi won an Oscar for her 2018 documentary “Period. End of Sentence,” which documents women in India who try to change taboos around menstruation. That film can now be seen on Netflix, and Zehtabchi said she is currently fielding offers for streaming rights for her newest work.
“We would really love to just try to get the film out there as much as we can,” Zehtabchi told the Herald and News. “We would love to have the film acquired and living on some streaming platform or somewhere where it can have a much wider reach and have a longer life.”
Zehtabchi has long been interested in menstruation and the way some cultures shame young women while others find ways to celebrate them. That’s what brought her and Native co-director Shaandiin Tome to the banks of the lower Klamath. The women decided to shoot the project entirely on traditional, but expensive 16 mm film.
“I think there was a little bit of like excitement around the idea of shooting on film,” said Zehtabchi. “I know for Shaandiin it was excitement about capturing a modern, Indigenous family on film. There’s something about it that just feels just so much more special.”
Zehtabchi said she quickly understood that the film would to center on Ahty and her community, rather than the ceremony itself. The pandemic, too, limited their travel plans and how much access they to their subjects.
“(I realized) this is going have to be a film that is taking a step back and, basically, just allowing us to observe the way that everyone behaves and supports,” she said. “I think the most powerful thing about the film is really just Pimm and her family and her community and the way that they think about menstruation and this time of her life. It’s so opposite from the way that we’ve seen before in media.”
For Karuk tribal member Pimm Tripp Allen, shepherding Ahty through the ceremony and welcoming Zehtabchi and her cameras came from a desire to show that Karuk culture isn’t just about difficulties. Too often, Allen said that media attention centers only on the important fight for water or fishing rights, but less on the day-to-day life of a tribal cultural still in bloom. The Flower Dance was not held for many generations as Karuk tribal culture fought for survival, but was brought back only a few decades ago, thanks in part to Pimm.
“For the first time we’re having women who had their own Flower Dance now have their daughters go through it,” said Allen. “It’s hit the second generation of young women. It’s still not very common but it’s becoming more so.”
Pimm said Ahty, 13 at the time of filming and now 14, is enjoying her newfound fame. Pimm said Ahty didn’t know what Sundance was, but after some quick Googling was excited to find out her story was played at one of the premiere independent film festivals in the U.S.
“I think it’s pretty awesome to watch her kind of deal with it,” said Pimm. “Her friends at school and a lot of the teachers have watched it. She’s just kind of rolling with it and taken opportunities to talk about it when necessary.”
Both Pimm and Zehtabchi said they hope to screen the film in the Klamath Basin when the pandemic allows it, and also noted that the Klamath Falls was on their list of places they wanted to show the film. Each said that generations from now, the film is likely to have an “ethnographic quality” that accurately captures local culture and character.
“We just know this film is going to have a long light,” said Pimm. “It’s going to be watched many, many years from now.”