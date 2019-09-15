Prior to the screening of the Klamath Independent Film Festival’s headlining film, “Pheonix, Oregon,” film-lovers took to the street outside the Ross Ragland Theater to fill their stomachs and enjoy live music. They were also surprised by a bubble blower.
North Watt, from Arkansas, traveled to the festival to enjoy his friend, Brian Ellis’s, film “Stitched to Perfection,” and to entertain the people as they ate their mac and cheese from Mac and Cheese Steaks and their pad thai from Heavenly Thai.
“I said, ‘That’s a nice place to do some bubbles,’ ” Watt said when Ellis told him about the festival. “I’m here to support and do some bubbles and enjoy the festivities.”
Friday night, Watt taught some how to move the sticks with strings strung between them to get the biggest, craziest bubbles. Watt said some bubbles could even get up to 20-feet long.
Beating records
Executive Director of Klamath Film Jesse Widener told the crowd, once they were seated in the theater, that the tickets sold Friday night beat last year’s record.
“The last I saw, we had already sold in pre-sales and in people tonight as many tickets up to this point as we did the entire film festival last year,” Widener said, which was followed by a round of applause.
Widener went on to resign as executive director Friday night, and announced the group’s search for someone to fill his shoes.
“Therefore, we are announcing tonight that we are seeking a new executive director to take over my role as I move behind the scenes to help juggle our upcoming special projects and also find time to get back to my own projects,” he said. “We know we have a lot of people in the audience with film experience, general experience in the arts, nonprofits and community or economic interests and we invite you to reach out to us or anyone who may have interest in helping us move Klamath Film further.”
In the audience
Alexandra Keister experienced Klamath for the first time this weekend after traveling from Albany for the screening of her short film, “The Talk,” which showed before “Pheonix, Oregon.”
“This is a nice set up. It looks like a friendly place,” she said.
Keister wrote the script for “The Talk,” which won the Willamette Writers Conference Script to Screen Competition. While the Klamath film festival wasn’t the premier of her 6-minute- and 52-seconds-long film, she said it’s still fun to bring it to a new place.
“I’m just excited to watch the audience watch it” she said. “Because I’ve seen it so many times, you know, the jokes are fun but it’s nice to see other people enjoy what you’ve written.”
‘Always fun’
Stacy and John Ellingson, from Keno, attended last year’s festival and knew they had to come out for the new street party this year.
“It’s always fun. These guys do a great job,” Stacy said.
John, a retired projectionist from Los Angeles, said he’s always loved independent films for their charm, something that can’t be found in major Hollywood movies.
“They don’t get the production or the hoopla, but a lot of times they’re better films,” he said.
Stacy said she was most looking forward to Friday night’s feature film, “Pheonix, Oregon,” that was shot in Klamath Falls, because she’s “excited to see how many of the locals got in there and all of the scenery.”
The filmmakers stuck around after the films for the night and answered audience questions before an after-party at the Pikey pub downtown.