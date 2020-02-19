A fifth person has been charged in the connection with a November murder-for-hire and appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.
Kim Curtis Oelke of Klamath Falls was arrested Tuesday for charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. According to court documents, Oelke helped move Pedro Padilla’s body and submerge it in a pond at the 1500 block of Cross Road.
He is being held at the Klamath County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Other suspects charged in connection with the murder are Tori Hill, Corey Agard, Joshua Holloway and Julie Davis. Hill allegedly paid Agard $10,000 to shoot and kill Padilla in a Merrill home. According to court documents, Agard, Holloway, Davis and Oelke then removed Padilla’s body and submerged it. The group also allegedly removed evidence, including blood and discharge of a firearm from the crime scene.
Agard is charged with two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, abuse of a corpse and three counts of tampering with evidence. Hill is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, abuse of a corpse and two counts of tampering with evidence. Holloway is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Davis is charged with abuse of a corpse and two counts of tampering with evidence.