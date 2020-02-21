A fifth candidate has filed for Klamath County Commissioner Position 1, the seat held by incumbent Donnie Boyd.
Gary Powless of Beatty joined the race Feb. 12 and will face Boyd seeking reelection, Kassandra Harding, Kenneth DeCrans and Ryan Wheelock.
Powless is a retired business owner and previously served in the Marine Corps, according to filing documents. He graduated from Klamath Union High School and attended Oregon Institute of Technology.
Derrick DeGroot is also up for reelection for Klamath County Commissioner Position 3 and is currently unopposed.
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber is also running for reelection and is challenged by Daren Krag who is a Corporal with the Sheriff’s Office.
The primary election is May 19 and the last day to register to vote is April 28.