A field trip to see a rare type of cypress tree that grows in Southern Oregon and Northern California will be held on Saturday by the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon, according to a news release.
Participants are asked to join a carpool gathering at 8 a.m. at the back of the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls. The carpool will regroup at the Butte Valley Historical Museum in Dorris at 8:30 a.m. From there, the group will drive 15 miles south on Highway 97 and 12 miles west on forest roads.
Baker cypress, also known as Modoc cypress, is found in about 15 locations, including a population on Goosenest Mountain southwest of Macdoel.
The trip will include a discussion of challenges in managing the fire-adapted species that requires its cones to be heated to release their seeds.
The outing may also include a side trip to the Little Shasta Botanical Special Interest Area on the Goosenest Ranger District to look for Greene’s mariposa lily.
There will short walks rated as easy to moderate in difficulty. Participants should bring water, lunch and insect repellent. For more information call Erin Rentz at 541-883-6714.