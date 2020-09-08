The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Two Four Two Fire burning near Chiloquin.
FEMA Region 10 Administrator Mike O’Hare determined that the fire threatened to cause "such destruction as would constitute a major disaster." He approved the state of Oregon’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant Monday night.
In addition to reimbursement funding for fighting the fire, $629,681 in mitigation assistance will be available to Oregon.
The Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018 authorizes FEMA to provide post-fire funds to eligible states and territories that receive Fire Management Assistance declarations and federally recognized tribes that have land burned within a designated area. FEMA encourages those funds be used for the mitigation of wildfire hazards.