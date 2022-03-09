The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has launched a new $162 million grant program aimed at water restoration and drought resolution efforts in the Klamath Basin.
U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, both Oregon Democrats, announced the five-year federal grant program March 8.
“The Klamath Basin made it through the worst drought in recent history in 2021. From businesses and families, to fish and wildlife, I know everyone in the Basin was deeply impacted,” said Merkley who touted a subcommittee chairmanship in helping secure the funding. “As Chairman of the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, I was able to secure $162 million specifically for the Klamath Basin. Over the next five years, these funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill will help expand ongoing fish and habitat recovery efforts and water quality improvements in the Klamath Basin.”
The wildlife service is accepting grant proposals state and local groups, Native American tribes, nonprofits and conservation groups. Merkley also encouraged farmers to participate in the grant programs and said the regional efforts will help Oregon respond to this and other “droughts caused by climate chaos.”
“Project proposals must demonstrate how planned restoration activity will improve conditions and achieve habitat restoration for native fish and other aquatic species throughout the Klamath Basin. These project grants are intended to support or help improve river, riparian, lake, and wetland habitats, which historically supported millions of fish and water birds,” the senators said in a statement.
Wyden also touted the federal money.
“Between record-setting high temperatures and crippling drought, Oregon has been hit hard by the climate crisis,” Wyden said. “This funding will play a critical role in the recovery of fish and fish habitat in the Klamath Basin. Collecting input from all relevant local stakeholders including tribes, ranchers, and farmers, is critical to ensuring these much-needed funds are put to the best possible use helping the Klamath community recover from the ongoing water crisis.”
Earlier this month, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of emergency for Klamath County’s severe drought conditions. The order gives state agencies greater ability to aid with local drought mitigation efforts.
The money coincides with a federal hearing on local drought conditions. U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, welcomed the March 8 hearing but wants more action out of the Biden administration.
“The House Natural Resources Committee conducted a hearing on the drought in Klamath,” Bentz said in a social media statement. “While I appreciated Democrats’ willingness to focus on this important matter, it is clear there is significant work to be done. The administration must find a way to allocate water to farmers and address the longstanding dysfunction and uncertainty facing water users in the basin.”