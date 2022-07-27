In the run up to the U.S. Commerce Department’s Thursday release of official second quarter GDP numbers a key economic growth indicator signaled a potential -1.2% contraction (and recession) and the Federal Reserve Bank raised interest rates by another 75 basis points.
The former would be a second straight quarter of negative U.S. growth — and would indicate the economy is in a recession.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank’s GDP gauge released Wednesday, July 27 projects a -1.2 contraction in the second quarter.
That is an improvement from the -1.6% the Atlanta Fed projected for 2Q GDP on July 19.
The U.S. economy shrunk by -1.6% in the first quarter, feeling the pains of inflation, high gas prices and the impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley raised their second quarter growth projections to 1.0% on Wednesday while some others including Bank of America and Visa expect an economic retreat in the Thursday GDP numbers.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again Wednesday increasing its prime rate by 75 basis points. That comes after previous hikes totaling 150 basis aimed at curtailing inflation.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who like other top U.S officials (including President Joe Biden), discounted higher prices last year as “transitory”, continues to see curtailing workers’ wage and spending power as the path of bringing a 9.1% down to a targeted 2%.
Higher rates are already taking the steam out of housing markets.
Powell said Thursday the U.S. central bank hopes to avoid a recession while bringing down workers’ wage gains and spending power.
“We’re not trying to have a recession. We don’t think we have to,” said Powell who noted the global wave of inflation in the wake of massive government spending and central bank infusions across markets during the coronavirus pandemic.
Powell also said he did not believe the U.S. was in a recession mode but added that GDP figures are often revised after their initial releases.
“I don't think the U.S. economy is not in recession right now,” Powell said Wednesday.
The Biden administration also continues to push back against the conventional two quarters of negative growth defining a recession as the Commerce Dept. numbers loom Thursday.
“Two negative quarters of GDP growth is not the technical definition of recession. It’s not the definition that economists have traditionally relied on,” said Brian Deese, director of Biden’s National Economic Council.
Instead, the White House says a recession is defined by a broader set of economic data rather than the conventional two-quarters of negative growth.
The administration’s recession definition effort is drawing scorn from Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, who represents south Oregon.
“This legitimate attempt to alter truth right before our eyes would even make Orwell blush,” said Bentz, referring to the dystopian writings of George Orwell and the White House’s messaging on what is an inflation.