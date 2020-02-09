Marriage licenses were issued in January by the Klamath County Clerk’s Office to the following couples:
Jesse Michael Lutterloh, 27, and Crystal Leann Morgan, 26, both of Klamath Falls.
Daniel Mark Havener, 24, and Kayli Lynn Hankins, 23, both of Carrboro, NC.
Allan R. Reeder, 45, and Wangui Gitonga, both of Cottonwood, Calif.
Michael Lee Kirk, 53, and Darren James Ewing, 44, both of Klamath Falls.
Eric Jason Jackson, 48, and Brenda Michele Williamson, 48, both of Klamath Falls.
Minda Ann Milani, 44, and Benedetto Vitale, Sr., 53, both of Klamath Falls.
Bradley James Cureton, 25, and Yecenia Marti Salas, 24, both of Klamath Falls.
Ashley Lynne Reed, 21, and Jose Luis Mendez, 21, both of Klamath Falls.
Desly Sujeith Escobedo-Rodriguez, 39, Victor E. Ramirez-Cruz, 34, both of Merrill.
Virginia Faye Hamilton, 52, of Klamath Falls, and David Lee Watson, 52, of Rogue River.
Michael Damian Monaghan, 57, and Lisa Marie Monaghan, 52, both of Dorris, Calif.
Jennifer Ann Newman, 25, and Joshua Michael Hutchinson, 30, both of Klamath Falls.
Mecaela Rae Alvarez, 19, and Hector De Dios Silva, 21, both of Klamath Falls.
Colby Patrick Haigh, 19, of Cottonwood, Calif., and Kendrick Marie Stone, 18, of Christmas Valley.
Christine Leann Kerzel, 29, and Jeffrey Adam Schmitt, 35, both of Klamath Falls.
Jason Dane Richards, 46, and Barbara Marie Smith, 45, both of Merrill.
Rick Shettlesworth, 52, and Debora Ruth Neumann, 59, both of Klamath Falls.
Brianna Faith Smith, 20, of Klamath Falls, and Jared Alan Beaver, 19, of Orland Calif.