WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday, June 12 authorized over $7.4 million in funding over ten years to expand rural broadband in Oklahoma and Oregon, according to a news release.
Tribal provider Redwire will receive $4,766,845.60 to provide fixed broadband of at least 25/3 Mbps to 8,041 rural homes and businesses in Oklahoma, including in Tribal areas. Viasat will serve 3,811 rural locations in Oregon with $2,708,529.40 in FCC support. Together these investments will connect 11,852 unserved rural homes and businesses.
“Bringing broadband to unserved rural homes and businesses in Oklahoma and Oregon will make a real difference to these communities and continue our progress in closing the digital divide,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “I am determined to do everything possible to ensure all Americans are able to access online resources for work, education, and healthcare. The FCC is delivering real value at a critical time for our nation, particularly to those living in unconnected rural areas.”
The funding represents the 13th wave of support from the successful 2018 Connect America Fund Phase II auction. Providers must build out to 40% of the assigned homes and businesses in the areas won in a state within three years. Buildout must increase by 20% in each subsequent year, until complete buildout is reached at the end of the sixth year.
In total, the Connect America Fund Phase II Auction in 2018 allocated $1.488 billion in support over the next ten years to expand broadband to more than 700,000 unserved rural homes and small businesses in 45 states. The FCC has now authorized thirteen waves of funding, and today’s action brings total authorized funding to over $1.45 billion, which is expanding connectivity to 643,813 homes and businesses nationwide. Funding rounds will continue until the authorization process is complete.
The Connect America Fund Phase II Auction is part of a broader effort by the FCC to close the digital divide in rural America.