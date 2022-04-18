The FBI field office in Oregon is warning about national “sextortion” schemes targeting teenage boys.
The FBI’s Portland Field Office issued an alert Monday, April 18, regarding reports of adults posing as young girls coaxing teenage boys to show sexually explicit images and videos on social media.
The online predators will message teens online or via smartphone apps and games, according to the FBI. The scam artists will then extort money from the teens threatening to release pornographic and explicit images online.
“Sextortion” is a crime — including under child sex abuse and child pornography statutes which entail hefty prison sentences.
"It is hard to imagine anyone doing this to children. Literally exploiting their innocence for money. The fraudsters earn their trust, then demand money to keep explicit photos a secret. This is a true example of how dire and disgusting criminals can be. Talk to your children now, tell them if someone they've met online asks for videos or photos, then money, immediately tell a parent or trusted adult and law enforcement to stop further victimization," said FBI Portland Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey.
The FBI said it is receiving calls for the teen sex scams in Oregon and across the country. The federal police agency said the online imposters tend to target boys aged 14 to 17.