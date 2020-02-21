The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting of a Mid-State Electric Cooperative Substation, according to a news release.
On June 1, 2019, unknown suspects using high-caliber firearms shot at a transformer and power regulators located at the “Mowich” substation. Approximately 1,000 customers lost power due to the severe damage, which is estimated at more than $400,000.
To date, no group or person has claimed responsibility.
The seeking information poster can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/shooting-of-electrical-substation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the FBI at 541-773-2942 in Medford or at 503-224-4181 in Portland.